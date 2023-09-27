A new matchup for this Saturday’s WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event.
NXT star Kelani Jordan issued a challenge to Blair Davenport in a backstage exclusive. You can see the promo below.
No Mercy takes place from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The updated lineup can be found below.
NXT Championship Match:
Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov
NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match:
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton
NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match:
The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima w/ SCRYPTS)
NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match
Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch
NXT North American Championship – Special Referee: Dragon Lee
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams
Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin
Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport