A new matchup for this Saturday’s WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event.

NXT star Kelani Jordan issued a challenge to Blair Davenport in a backstage exclusive. You can see the promo below.

No Mercy takes place from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The updated lineup can be found below.

NXT Championship Match:

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match:

The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima w/ SCRYPTS)

NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match

Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch

NXT North American Championship – Special Referee: Dragon Lee

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport