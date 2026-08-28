Kelani Jordan believes the NXT women’s division deserves the spotlight at Heatwave.

WWE NXT Heatwave takes place this Sunday, August 30, from Edinburg, Texas, with Kendal Grey scheduled to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordan.

During an appearance on Off The Ropes on WWE Radio ahead of the show, Jordan was asked whether she believes her championship match with Grey should headline the event instead of the NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way.

“I personally don’t know who’s the main event,” Jordan said. “But it should be me and Kendal (Grey), of course.”

Jordan pointed to the strength of NXT’s women’s division while explaining why she believes the title bout deserves the top spot on the card.

“Well, one, because, I mean you heard Grayson (Waller) say it, the women are dominating NXT and who wouldn’t wanna see two beautiful, athletic women go at it for the top title?” she continued. “This match is very highly anticipated so, it should be the main event. Sorry guys!”

The other match in contention to potentially close Heatwave features Tony D’Angelo defending the NXT Championship in a Fatal 4-Way against Zilla Fatu, Cruz Montana and Waller.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results coverage from Edinburg, TX.