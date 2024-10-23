Kelani Jordan will be putting her title on-the-line this Sunday.

In the closing moments of WWE NXT on The CW Network on October 22, Fatal Influence spun the wheel, which landed on “Spinner’s Choice.”

As a result, one of the three members of the group consisting of Jacy Jane, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx will challenge Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024.

Which of the three will not be known until moments before the bell rings.

After the 10/22 show, Jordan spoke in digital exclusive backstage interview to give her reaction to the news.

