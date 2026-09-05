Kelani Jordan plans on having some championship gold front and center when she marries Carmelo Hayes next month.

Jordan and Hayes are among the real-life couples currently spread across the WWE roster, with the reigning NXT Women’s Champion and SmackDown star preparing to tie the knot next month.

During a new interview with Going Ringside via News4Jax (see video below), Jordan was asked whether fans should expect any wrestling-related antics at the wedding.

“No, no, no. Our wedding, no one is going through a table because that table was way too expensive for anyone to be going through a table,” Jordan said.

She acknowledged that other wrestling couples have incorporated the business into their weddings, but made it clear that won’t be happening at hers.

“But I have seen some wrestling engagements or… weddings where people go to the table, they wrestle, they body slam,” she continued. “But no, no, no, not us.”

While nobody will be going through a table, the NXT Women’s Championship will apparently be part of the festivities.

When asked if she planned on wearing the title at the wedding, Jordan revealed that the championship will instead receive its own reserved seat in the front row.

“Oh, no, she may be front row. She’s going to be front row in her own little chair,” Jordan said. “I won’t wear it. She’s going to have her own seat, sit right, you know, in the front row reserve seat just for her, polished and all.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Jordan reflected on capturing the NXT Women’s Championship on her first attempt at the recent NXT Heatwave 2026 special event in Edinburg, Texas.

“Yep, all full speed ahead. I’m so happy because this was my first try going for this title,” she said. “I mean, honestly, my first try on all the titles that I’ve gone for, I won it.”

That track record has inspired Jordan to give herself a new nickname.

“So now I’m calling myself ‘One Shot Lani,’” she revealed.

Jordan added that finally getting her opportunity at the championship carried some extra motivation after spending more than three years pursuing the title.

“But I feel great. I kind of went into that match with a chip on my shoulder because this is a title that I’ve been chasing for three and a half years,” Jordan said. “So finally, I got my chance and then I got it done on the first attempt.”

Jordan defeated Kendal Grey to capture the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Heatwave on August 30.