Kelani Jordan has credited several WWE Superstars, past and present, for inspiring her journey in professional wrestling.

The former WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion recently spoke with KRON 4 about her transition from gymnastics to wrestling, revealing that becoming a WWE Superstar wasn’t something she originally considered possible.

Jordan explained that Bianca Belair remains one of her biggest inspirations, while Becky Lynch, Rob Van Dam, Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero also influenced her.

“Well, I never… One, I didn’t know how to become a wrestler, so I didn’t even think I could do it, and I would say, one, yes, I took a lot of inspiration from… Like, I love Bianca. Like, I looked up- I still look up to her. Becky Lynch, I loved, and also RVD, Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels, a lot of inspirations, Eddie Guerrero. But yeah, I just really never knew how to become a wrestler. So I couldn’t ever say like, oh, when I grew up, I want to be a wrestler because I didn’t even know it was possible. So at the time when I grew up, when I was like, ‘oh, when I grow up,’ I wanted to be an Olympic gymnast. That was like my goal.”

While Jordan initially had her sights set on competing in the Olympics, her athletic background eventually helped pave the way for a career inside the squared circle.

The WWE NXT star also discussed the people who played important roles in her development after joining the company, singling out Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria for their guidance and support.

“Yeah, so besides, of course, the coaches here at the Performance Center, we have amazing coaches, and Coach Smiley helped me a lot beginning off. But some of the talent that helped me a lot, of course, Melo helped me a lot in the ring. Not just, like, actual rings, but also just brain, like, getting my brain right for what we do. But Roxy (Roxanne Perez) helped me a lot in the ring. Lyra (Valkyria) would train with me a lot in the ring, especially when I was first starting off, and we all were here in NXT.”

Jordan has since established herself as a prominent member of the NXT women’s division, bringing her gymnastics background into her in-ring performances.

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