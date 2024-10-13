Kelani Jordan says both her mother and father cried when they found out she had signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment.

During a recent appearance on the “Muscle Memory” podcast, the reigning WWE NXT North American Women’s Champion commented on her career in wrestling so far and how her parents reacted when she officially put pen to paper on a WWE contract.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On winning the North American Women’s Championship: “It felt amazing [to win the NXT Women’s North American Championship]. I remember when I was sitting on top of the ladder. I was legitimately shaking. My hands were shaking and I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ It felt so surreal, almost like an out-of-body experience, because I was looking around at the fans, and just being able to realize like ‘Oh, I just made history.’ I don’t know, it’s kind of hard to explain the moment because I was almost in a fever dream. I couldn’t fully take in what was happening because I was so in shock.”

On how her parents reacted: “My mom cries all the time, but my dad never cries. So when I saw my dad crying, I was like ‘Wow.’ It made me tear up even more because it not only showed that he was proud, but it also was crazy because we watched wrestling growing up.”