Kelani Jordan has reached the top of the NXT women’s division.

Jordan defeated Kendal Grey at WWE NXT Heatwave on Sunday to capture the NXT Women’s Championship, winning the title for the first time in her career.

The closing moments saw Jordan send Grey into an exposed turnbuckle before immediately following with her One of a Kind split-legged moonsault. Jordan made the cover and scored the three-count to end Grey’s reign and leave Heatwave as the new NXT Women’s Champion.

The victory came in Jordan’s first opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship since signing with WWE in August 2022. Four years later, almost to the month, she has now captured the brand’s top women’s title.

Grey entered Heatwave making her second defense of the championship. Her reign comes to an end after 63 days.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.