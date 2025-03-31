Barbie Blank debuted in WWE as Kelly Kelly on the ECW brand, initially portraying an exhibitionist. Her name was first introduced as Kelly, but it was changed to Kelly Kelly the following week.

During a recent interview with Fastbreak, Kelly Kelly explained that she wanted to use her real name. She said,

“I wanted Barbie. I wanted Barbie so bad, but it’s trademarked. They gave me a list of ten or 15 names and Kelly was on there. ‘Oh, I like Kelly. That’s cute.’ She was a Barbie. There was a Kelly doll. It was Kelly. Then, I debut, and the next week it was Kelly Kelly. Vince, who knows the way he thinks, but he had seen a ‘Cheers’ episode, and I guess the girl bartender is Kelly. It was before my time. There was a song, ‘Kelly, Kelly, Kelly.’ That’s how Kelly Kelly became.”

When she was asked how she felt about her “Kelly Kelly” ring name, she stated, “Nobody had two of the same name, so it would stand out.”

Jake Paul doesn’t believe his body can handle the demands of being a WWE wrestler. While his brother Logan has found success in WWE and recently became a full-time superstar, Jake prefers to stay out of the ring.

During a recent interview with Newsweek, Jake mentioned that he would be interested in managing Logan but has no plans to wrestle himself. He said,

“I would be down to be Logan’s manager, Paul Heyman-style in WWE, but I don’t think my body is cut out for the athleticism and the madness that the WWE takes. I feel like I would break my back.”

Cody Rhodes recently discussed the possibility of retaliating against rapper Travis Scott for giving him a black eye during the Elimination Chamber: Toronto pay-per-view event, where John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock.

During a recent interview with Complex, Rhodes addressed whether he plans to give Scott a “receipt” for the incident. He said,

“I am not mad so much, but I am looking, and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we’ll call a ‘receipt’. If Travis Scott ever makes his way back into the WWE fray, maybe there’s a receipt for Travis. Prior to this though, by the way, I was a Travis Scott fan. I bought those sneakers on [Sneaker Shopping].”

The Rock and Cody Rhodes have been intertwined in WWE for over a year now, from Cody stepping aside after winning the 2024 Royal Rumble to The Rock’s transformation into “The Final Boss.” Their rivalry continued past WrestleMania, culminating in The Rock demanding Cody’s soul. After Cody rejected The Rock’s offer at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, The Rock has not been mentioned by Cody or John Cena.

During the same interview with Complex, Cody was asked if he had a message for “The Final Boss.” He said,

“Oh, one message for the Rock that I knew he was going to hear. I would just hope that the Final Boss can sit back and put his feet up and watch WrestleMania 41 and pat the sweat on his forehead with dollar bills that I’ll be making him in another main event at another WrestleMania, where I’m going to make it so that they leave the event thinking about me and not him. But again, he’s the boss, so he gets to reap those rewards in a similar way that I do, and also in the craziest of ways, I’d also want to thank him. He is, again, a little bit outside of the box, but he thinks in a very unique way, and although what you see on screen, those individuals don’t get along and that might be very, very real. I have learned a great deal from the Final Boss, and I’m not too cool to admit that. I hope to continue to learn more.”

(h/t – Fightful)