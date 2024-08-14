Kelly Kelly discusses a potential return to WWE.

The former Divas Champion interviewed with Wrestling News about the future of WWE under Triple H. She explains that when she was a full-time roster member Vince McMahon was still in charge, adding that she would love to return now that The Game is the head of creative.

I didn’t really work under Triple H when I was there. Vince was still there, but I feel like I worked with Hunter when Hunter came back. It was like wrestling. So I mean I’ve been back for the Rumbles and stuff, and it’s cool to see Hunter just kind of take over. I love Triple H. When we worked together, he was great to work with. I would love to come back and work for him. He’s awesome

Kelly does specify that if she did come back to WWE she could not do full-time due to her family, but would love a part-time role.

I definitely don’t think I could do full-time, especially with the twins, and then I talk about wanting one more baby, so I don’t know. I would definitely come back part-time. My dream is for my twins to watch me in the ring one day. Wait until they’re old enough to see their mom doing that and watching their mom. I’m just so excited for them to get old enough where they really get it. But seeing them, how excited they were watching [SummerSlam], I was like, oh my gosh, this is cool.

You can check out Kelly’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)