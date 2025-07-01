Kelly Kelly has expressed her desire to be part of WWE Evolution 2.

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that a battle royal will take place at WWE Evolution, with the winner earning a title opportunity at WWE Clash in Paris.

However, one former champion who may not be stepping into the ring that night is Kelly Kelly. The former Divas Champion responded to a fan on social media who hoped to see her in the match, admitting she wishes she was involved in the upcoming event.

Michelle McCool has her sights set on a dream match.

As the card for WWE Evolution continues to take shape — with three new matches announced on Monday’s episode of RAW — McCool took to social media to engage with fans about the event.

Responding to a post from @ceceInterlude, McCool agreed that Evolution would be the ideal stage for her to face off against Charlotte Flair, expressing her interest in the potential showdown.

Bronson Reed has issued a warning to autograph seekers.

Professional wrestlers are constantly on the move, traveling across the U.S. and internationally for events, which often leads to fans — and opportunistic autograph hunters — approaching them at airports for signatures. This ongoing trend has drawn criticism from both fans and wrestlers over the years, and now another WWE star is speaking out.

On July 1st, Bronson Reed took to social media to issue a clear message – he does not sign autographs at airports.