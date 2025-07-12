Watching from the crowd didn’t feel like the right way to return to WWE for Kelly Kelly.

The second edition of WWE’s all-women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, is set for July 13th, and former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly was among those invited to attend.

However, she revealed that she declined the invitation. While the plan was for her to be in the audience, Kelly felt that wasn’t the right way to make her WWE comeback. Taking to Twitter, she wrote,

“Thank you love 🥹, I was so honored to be invited to Evolution II—to sit in the crowd—it just didn’t feel like the right way to come back. I’ll always be proud to have been part of the first. My heart is with every woman in that ring tomorrow. I’ll be back when the time’s right ❤️”