Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly is pregnant with her fist child.

As seen in the video below, Kelly spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she and bodybuilder husband Joe Coba are expecting a baby. The couple tied the knot on April 9, 2021 after two years of dating.

Kelly told ET that she is currently 14 weeks along, and her due date is Monday, September 25.

“I am feeling amazing,” she said. “I’ve been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it’s here, it’s just been such a great experience.”

While Kelly hasn’t wrestled an actual non-Royal Rumble match since 2012, she told ET that her pregnancy, of course, means she will “have to step out of the ring for a bit.”

“This definitely means taking a break from wrestling for a while for sure, to really focus on my new family,” she said. “I love getting the chance to perform for the fans whenever I can, and WWE has always been great about leaving the door open for me whenever I want to come back. So who knows what will happen in the future after the baby? Maybe we will have a future wrestler on our hands?”

Kelly also confirmed that she will be present for WrestleMania 39 Week.

“WrestleMania is this weekend here in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium and I will definitely be attending and can’t wait to debut my belly bump to everyone,” she said.

You can see the full video below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.