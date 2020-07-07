Kelly Klein Accuses ROH Of Covering Up #SpeakingOut Allegations Against Jay Lethal, Lethal Responds

Former Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein took to Twitter this evening to call out Ring of Honor for covering up allegations made against top company superstar Jay Lethal.

Klein writes, “When @JRoccDaddy harassed a female member of @ringofhonor locker room, he was told to leave and was not welcome back. MULTIPLE women brought complaints & evidence of sexual misconduct/harassment by Jay Lethal. ROH ignored/covered it up. They only take action when convenient.

They are hoping to use another “investigation” to wait everyone out until we “forget.” Thank you, @ringofhonor for all of the truly wonderful things you do and have done. Now please address the bad behavior. Do better. Right now you continue to CHOOSE not to.”

Klein later adds, “It’s hard when your faves get called out. Imagine what it’s like to be targeted/harassed by that person & not protected because he/she is a “favorite.” People can be talented, friend to many, good for community, & also take advantage of & abuse others. Not mutually exclusive. In fact, qualities that make it hard to accept that a “favorite” could do something horrible are the things they use to gain access to victims & escape accountability. They don’t usually wear a sign or broadcast their bad intentions.”

Lethal later responded to Klein’s statement with one of his own, claiming that all the allegations are false, and that he is 100% behind the #SpeakingOut movement and all of its victims. He states that the movement “gives him hope that the industry can change.”

Check it out below.

They are hoping to use another “investigation” to wait everyone out until we “forget.” Thank you, @ringofhonor for all of the truly wonderful things you do and have done. Now please address the bad behavior.

Do better. Right now you continue to CHOOSE not to.#SpeakingOut — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) July 6, 2020

In fact, qualities that make it hard to accept that a “favorite” could do something horrible are the things they use to gain access to victims & escape accountability. They don’t usually wear a sign or broadcast their bad intentions. — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) July 6, 2020