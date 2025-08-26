Kelly Osbourne is not happy with Becky Lynch.

Following this week’s episode of WWE Raw from Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away just over one month ago, surfaced on social media to react to Becky Lynch’s comments on the show.

For those who missed it, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion spoke during a promo segment about how “the only thing good about Birmingham was dead,” referencing Ozzy, before saying that even he had the good sense to move to Los Angeles, becsuse if she lived in Birmingham “she would want to die, too.”

On her official Instagram Stories, Kelly Osbourne reacted to these comments.

“Beckylynch.fanll you are a disrespectful dirtbag,” she wrote. “Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. #Birminghamforever shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”