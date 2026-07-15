Ken Anderson is one funny cat.

Vince McMahon thinks so.

During a recent interview with Soundsphere Magazine (see video below), Mr. Anderson recalled the time Vince McMahon told him he is “too funny,” his unique voice and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how he came to have his ‘radio voice’ that he utilized in his pro wrestling career: “It was really just mimicking what I saw… I spent a lot of time in my room by myself listening to records… audio books… I had the Lord of the Rings cassette tapes – four cassette tapes per book, 12-part series the BBC put out – and I just listened to that thing over and over again.”

On how a teacher of his would push him to use his voice and to ‘do something’ with it: “My teacher was like, ‘You have a really good voice, and you should do this. You should do something with this.’”

On how Vince McMahon told him not to worry about being a good guy or a bad guy: “I remember asking Vince, ‘What do you want me to do in this promo?’ And he was just like, ‘Don’t go out there and worry about being a good guy or a bad guy, just get over. Just be entertaining.’”

On how following a segment with Tony Chimel, Vince would point out that he was ‘too funny’: “Vince flat-out told me I was too funny, I came back through the curtain after that jelly donut bit with Chimel and he just goes, ‘Too funny, goddammit.’ Later he said to me, ‘Funny does not equal money.’ That’s when I realised there was a ceiling on how far they wanted me to push that side of my personality. I said, ‘What about The Rock?’ And he was like, ‘Well, I hear you, but…’”