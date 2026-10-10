Ken Anderson says WWE planned for Edge to win the 2007 Money in the Bank ladder match before changing the finish to Anderson late in the preparation process. Speaking with Maven Huffman in a new video, the former Mr. Kennedy recalled rehearsing for three days under the original plan and learning of the switch on the final planning day.

Anderson described a ballroom with a ring, crash pads and ladders where the wrestlers worked through the match ahead of WrestleMania 23. The recollection adds a planning detail to his well-known Money in the Bank story, which later included losing the briefcase to Edge after an injury diagnosis.

“We get there four days in advance because you’ve got all these different appearances that you have to do, media days. But they had a ballroom set up with a ring and a bunch of crash pads and a bunch of different ladders of all different shapes and sizes. And you got your producer. It was Michael Hayes and Johnny Ace and the eight talent. Edge is winning this thing.”

Maven asked when Anderson found out the plan had changed. Anderson said it came after the wrestlers had spent most of their preparation working toward Edge’s victory.

“The day. So we planned for three days. And then on the last day, the last day of planning, actually, we’re switching it. It’s going to be Kennedy who’s going to go over. And that’s where you want to be. I mean, I’m excited inside, but I can’t show that. Also, it’s like I don’t want to get excited because it just changed from, you know, we were mapping it out for three days, Edge was the winner and that just changed. So guess what? It can change again.”

Anderson said the revised winner did little to alter the ladder match’s other planned moments. In his telling, the performers mainly needed to adjust the finish.

Source: Maven Huffman.