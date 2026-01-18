Ken Anderson hasn’t wrestled for WWE in years, but his feelings about that era, and one of its biggest stars, remain unresolved. On his Mic Check with Mr. Anderson podcast, the former Mr. Kennedy offered blunt criticism of John Cena while contrasting him with Shawn Michaels, reigniting long-simmering debate about power, perception, and politics inside WWE.

“I think…the thing I respect more about Michaels is that he did it…he just f*****g like ‘Hey, I’m going to go bury you to the boss,’” Anderson said, before turning his focus to Cena and the praise he received for his record-setting Make-A-Wish appearances. “That’s fantastic, and that’s wonderful. There isn’t a person in that locker room or who’s ever been in that locker room who would have a request for a Make-A-Wish and go ‘Eh, can’t be f****d [to do it]. Nah, not today.’ You know what I mean? Like everybody would’ve done that. And everybody…a lot of people did. Every time John fills a Make-A-Wish, they also grant 20 other talent to go in that room and meet that kid and sign autographs for him and take pictures and stuff.”

Why this matters is that Anderson’s comments tap into a long-standing tension in wrestling locker rooms: how public goodwill and corporate narratives can shape careers just as much as in-ring performance. Anderson isn’t dismissing Cena’s charitable work, but he argues that WWE’s spotlight created a misleading imbalance, suggesting Cena alone carried that burden when, according to Anderson, many wrestlers quietly participated without recognition. It’s a reminder that wrestling history is often written by optics as much as actions — and that resentment can linger when credit and opportunity feel unevenly distributed.

Looking ahead, Anderson’s remarks add another layer to the ongoing re-evaluation of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression and PG eras. As more veterans speak freely after retirement, fans are likely to hear even more unfiltered accounts of how power truly worked behind the curtain.

