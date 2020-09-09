NWA star and former WWE wrestler Ken Anderson recently appeared on the Sporstkeeda’s UnSKripted Q&A series with Dr. Chris Featherstone to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights of what he had to say are below.

How he’s never received an offer to return to WWE but does still talk to his friends that work there:

No. Nope. In fact, I didn’t even, I didn’t really even talk to, I still have friends that wrestle there, but I just went there this last year. WWE came to the Target Centre here; actually, it was the excel centre here in Saint Paul, and you know, I went down there and said hi to everybody, and that was the first time that I had talked to anybody within the company, in the office at least, since I left.

Says he had a recent meeting with Randy Orton and that they no longer have heat: