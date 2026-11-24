One of the signature trademarks of Mr. Kennedy in WWE was the brainchild of Paul Heyman.

During a recent appearance on Going Ringside, Ken Anderson reflected on the origins of his memorable ring introductions, revealing that Heyman came up with the idea during his time in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

“So it’s funny because it was a bunch of different things that all sort of rolled into one,” Anderson said. “Paul Heyman, I was at OVW. Paul Heyman had taken over the pencil. Paul says, ‘tonight go out and cut the ring announcer off.’ It was Dean Hill at OVW was the ring announcer. He was like, ‘cut him off, take the mic from him, and then you do your own introduction,’ and then he sort of like did a variation of what I do today, and so I’m doing that.”

Anderson went on to explain how his experience announcing basketball games in high school inspired him to repeat his last name, something that immediately caught on with his fellow wrestlers.

“Also when I was in high school, I used to announce basketball games and I used to say the last name twice for our people, and just in that moment, I was like, you know, I’m live in front of the crowd and I’m like, I just hit my last name twice, and I came back through the curtain and everybody was like, ‘Keep doing that. That was awesome.’”

The former WWE Superstar recalled how quickly things progressed from there.

“Everybody popped for it, and you know when the boys pop for something, there’s a pretty good chance that the people are going to take to it, and then get to WWE. Five weeks later, I’m on TV.”

During the same interview, Ken Anderson set the record straight on the infamous Randy Orton incident that led to his WWE exit.