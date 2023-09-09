Ken Anderson opens up about his release from WWE back in 2009.

The former company star was set for a mega-push, which included him winning the annual Money In The Bank matchup. However, he would eventually get fired by Vince McMahon and later claimed that it was due to John Cena and Randy Orton complaining about him to management. Anderson spoke on this topic during a recent interview with A2theK Wrestling Show, where he clarified that the only person that got him fired was himself and that he has since cleared the air with Orton about his false accusation.

I did talk to him, but let me say this. Nobody got me fired. I got me fired. You know, like, as the years wore on, right? Because I was very bitter and very upset for a few years and that resentment was directed at the wrong place and it should have been directed back at me because had I been doing all the right things, I would have never been in a position where one person’s word could have any effect on my career.

Anderson continues, stating that his behavior at that point in his life was completely unacceptable.

So, the fact was that I was in a position at that time where I had done enough things and Vince had heard my name in a negative light enough that he just finally said, like, ‘I’m tired of hearing about it. We’re just gonna cut our losses.’ So, I would’ve fired me. But we have talked and I think both of us are in very different places in our lives right now. We’re not like, you know, I don’t call him but I did run into him when I went backstage at a Monday Night RAW like two years ago, three years ago now, in Minneapolis. Had like a very long, pretty cool discussion with him. So, good.

You can check out Anderson’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)