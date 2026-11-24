Ken Anderson isn’t blaming Randy Orton for his WWE departure.

For years, fans have pointed to an incident involving Orton in 2009 as the reason behind Anderson’s release from WWE, with footage of a back suplex from their match often cited as the catalyst for his firing.

During a recent appearance on Going Ringside, the former Mr. Kennedy addressed the longstanding narrative surrounding his WWE exit.

“There was a bunch of different stuff, I will say this, like, I did not drop Randy Orton on his head,” Anderson stated. “Please go and watch that video in slow motion. Like he- his head never came into contact, but yeah. ‘I dropped Randy Orton on his head and then they they went to the boss and got me fired,’ that was the, that’s pretty much the general consensus and there is some truth to certain elements of that.”

Anderson went on to acknowledge that his own actions behind the scenes, including his involvement in the Signature Pharmacy scandal, contributed to the circumstances surrounding his departure.

“But I will say this, like, I wasn’t doing the right things at the time,” Anderson continued. “I was, kind of always in a little bit of trouble. It wasn’t bad trouble, but like there was the signature pharmacies thing that happened. I was kind of injured, you know, injured and not injured, which I don’t have anything- I can’t do anything about that. I can’t, you know, but it was just like a bunch of different things that I could control that I wasn’t handling the right way.”

The former WWE Superstar believes Vince McMahon would have been more inclined to defend him had he been handling his business differently at the time.

“Where if I say those guys do go to the boss and say, we don’t want to work with this guy, Vince would have been like, ‘no, go get bent.’ If I had been doing the right things and I wasn’t. So that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. So I take full responsibility for me getting fired.”