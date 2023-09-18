Ken Anderson was recently on the A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE/TNA star discussed helping train former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Gable Steveson. Here are the highlights:

Stratton:

“Obviously, she’s got an athletic background. She took to it. There were nights where I would be at home and she was still in the ring with a couple of the students. She would come in on Saturdays and Sundays and get extra ring time. She busted her ass.”

Steveson:

“I remember the first day he came in, he’d been under WWE contract and had been drafted to Monday Night Raw for like eight months and I said, ‘What do you know how to do?’ He’s like, ‘Nothing,'”Anderson revealed. “We started from literally square one. But, again, I know people are always going to compare him to Kurt Angle, I wish they wouldn’t.”

