The Ken Carson and WWE merchandise collaboration has officially dropped.

12 items are now live on WWE Shop, featuring designs built around Danhausen, Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, CM Punk, The Undertaker, and Oba Femi.

T-shirts are priced at $55, with hoodies going for $90.

Featured below are photos of some of the items as well as the official product description:

Complex’s latest drop unites the high-octane aesthetic of rapper Ken Carson with the legendary WWE, delivering a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin tee that redefines vintage nostalgia. This exclusive piece reimagines iconic wrestling visuals through a heavy-metal lens, screen-printed across the front and back for maximum impact. Crafted from 100% cotton, its relaxed, boxy fit provides a loose and roomy silhouette that drapes perfectly for an authentic streetwear vibe. More than just merch, this tee is a definitive statement piece for those who appreciate the intersection of music, culture, and wrestling history. Wearing this design is an undisputed main event for any wardrobe.