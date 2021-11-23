WWE Producer Kenn Doane (fka Kenny Dykstra) may be headed to the main roster.

We noted back in early October how Doane was hired to work as a WWE Performance Center Coach in Orlando. This came after he announced his retirement in a now-deleted tweet back in April. Doane stated then that smart investments allowed him to retire in his prime at the age of 35. He also began producing matches for the WWE NXT brand.

In an update, it was noted by Fightful Select that Doane could be headed to the main roster, which could lead to a big change in NXT after Scotty 2 Hotty announced his departure earlier today, which we covered at this link.

There were some interesting notes revealed from a series of dark matches at the recent SmackDown on FOX tapings. Doane was credited as the sole producer of two dark matches held earlier this month at the November 12 SmackDown in Norfolk – The Viking Raiders defeating NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, plus Dakota Kai defeating Cora Jade. Doane also produced dark matches held last Friday.

Doane being the sole producer for recent main roster matches was not exclusive to SmackDown as he was also credited as the producer for recent WWE Main Event matched held before RAW, and he helped produce a match on RAW itself. It’s interesting to note that the 35 year old Doane is producing talent older than him, such as Erik and Ivar, among others.

There is no word on when Doane might make the full transition from NXT to the main roster, but we will keep you updated.

Doane originally worked for WWE from 2005-2009, but returned for a brief storyline in 2016. He and Mike Mondo most recently worked for MLW in 2019, and he also made several appearances for Beyond Wrestling in 2019. Doane is a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

