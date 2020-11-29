During his appearance on VOC Nation, Ken Resnick spoke on Sgt. Slaughter leaving the WWE over disputes surrounding licensing agreements. Here’s what he had to say:

From a wrestling standpoint, I think Sarge could have certainly carried (the ball); maybe not to the umpth degree of success that Hulk Hogan had. On the business standpoint, Vince would have never allowed (the 3rd party licensing deals) and that was huge for Sgt Slaughter. Not only getting (him) known across the country, but financially. I mean to this day, as successful as the GI Joe toy line, movie line, cartoon line (is), Sarge is still the only actual living person to be featured. There was some GI Joe Hasbro toys that had a Sgt Slaughter doll come with it… Would Vince have allowed him to do the GI Joe? Probably (only) if Vince had gotten a cut of it. Whether Sarge would have gone along with that, I don’t know.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: VOC Nation. H/T 411Mania.