Ken Resnick Talks Jim Duggan’s Career, Bob Backlund Being Unorthodox, Iron Sheik and more

On the latest episode of Wrestling with History on VOC Nation former AWA and WWE commentator Ken Resnick joined the show to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.
Jim Duggan having such a long career:
I really, really liked working with Jim… We kind of developed an immediate rapport. He knew I had worked out of college with the justice department for about 3 and a half years, and his dad was actually the sheriff in Glen Falls, NY so we had a little law enforcement tie in… I was so thrilled I got to see Jim Duggan last year in Charlotte at (The Gathering). Jim is still active and still working, and boy you talk about a testament to longevity… It really wasn’t a gimmick, that (is) Jim Duggan. That’s a testament to his staying power.
Bob Backlund being unorthodox:
I worked with Bob at a show up in Winnipeg, and I think he came in a couple of times when I was with WWF… I think at times he can be (unorthodox), that would be accurate. I guess in his defense, he’s taken a fair amount of chair shots to the head, so you might be able to explain it away.
Challenges of interviewing Iron Sheik:
I had an understanding that almost always I would start with Nikolai and then go to the Iron Sheik. I had an understanding that if the Iron Sheik started going off (on a rant), Nikolai knew just because he had started that if Iron Sheik went off I was immediately going back to him so he was always in tune throughout the entire interview. Nikolai was great and in those interviews he also served as my safety net.
