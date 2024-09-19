Ken Shamrock is one of many pro wrestling icons who are currently under a WWE Legends contract.

“The World’s Most Dangerous Man” spoke about this, and the fact that he is not in the WWE Hall of Fame, during an interview this week on the popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On being under a WWE Legends deal: “I’ve had a relationship with them forever. Even since I went away. We did a Legends Contract. It’s one of those things where I think I spent enough time there and did enough there where I feel like I’m part of that family forever. I am, yes (currently under a WWE Legends deal). They’re constantly always putting stuff out. It’s been a good thing.

On not being in the WWE Hall of Fame and his thoughts on a potential induction: “I get asked that a lot, which I guess is a good thing. I’m in four or five different ones, wrestling included. When people ask that, it’s not really something I think about a lot. I enjoyed my time in wrestling. I thought, when I was there, it was enjoyable. I went into it because it was an opportunity for me because MMA was struggling and I wasn’t able to make the money I needed to to support my family. I had to make a decision, and I made the decision to go into wrestling, not knowing how that would turn it. It was risky, but I did it, and I fell in love with it. Obviously, any athlete that goes through a career and has made an impact, obviously wants to be recognized. I do want to be recognized. It’s not something I think of until it’s brought up. It’s not something that I dwell on because I felt, like everything I’ve done in my life, I’ve been blessed to have been in those moments. What comes after that is icing on the cake. If that happens, it’s going to be a true thrill, but it’s not something I lose sleep over. I’ve really enjoyed my journey and am very happy with the way my life has turned out.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.