IMPACT Hall of Famer and MMA legend Ken Shamrock recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss among all things what would happen if he ever decided to have a professional fight against the great Mike Tyson.

The former WWE Intercontinental champion states that he would obviously be at a disadvantage in a boxing match against Iron Mike, but believes he would have the upper hand if they ever tied up in an MMA setting. Highlights from the interview are below.

On if he ever thought about fighting Mike Tyson, and how he knows that he couldn’t box Tyson but Tyson couldn’t do an MMA fight with him:

I’ve heard talk about it [a fight against Mike Tyson] but nothing from him and nothing from me either. It just was talk… I ain’t crazy, right? I mean I know how good Mike is with his boxing so if I was to box him and not to say — I don’t have a problem doing that because I love to fight but, I’m not stupid enough to realize that, hey, I’m gonna go out and outbox Mike Tyson because I can’t. But I hope he realizes the same thing and he wouldn’t be stupid to realize he could take me in an MMA fight because that wouldn’t happen either.

Explains why he would have the advantage in an MMA fight:

In the world that I live in, trying to hit somebody when they’re trying to take you down, if you happen to do hit ‘em, you don’t got no power. There’s no power when you’re shooting on somebody and your timing is way off, you’re not able to turn your hips over, you can’t really get under it so it’s very difficult to catch somebody when they’re doing a low shot on you and be able to hurt ‘em so, it would be a rough night for Mike but if it was boxing, it would be a rough night for me.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)