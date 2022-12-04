UFC and IMPACT Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recently spoke with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where the World’s Most Dangerous Man discussed his involvement in the classic WrestleMania 13 showdown between Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin, a match Shamrock says kickstarted the Attitude Era of WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the brilliance of the Hart and Austin double-turn at Mania 13:

We didn’t understand the level of what was going to happen in that ring before. It was one of those matches were they were trying to turn Stone Cold and Bret, their characters, they were switching roles. They thought it would be a great match, but I don’t think anybody truly understood the impact that match would have moving forward, because I think if you look at it, I think that kind of changed the tide of the wars (Monday Night Wars) between WWE and obviously WCW.

Says the Attitude Era was born from that match:

When you saw that match, you started seeing characters. The attitude era was born, then started to take hold of this vision Vince had by bringing me in, trying to make it a little more raw, rough and edgy. So putting me in that match with those two guys was just unbelievable and the way that turned things around.

