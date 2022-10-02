MMA and pro-wrestling legend Ken Shamrock took to Twitter today to comment on WWE announcing Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee for the Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Fight Pit matchup, which is set to take place at this Saturday’s Extreme Rules event. Shamrock writes, “This is amazing, I’m hoping Daniel Cormier will have a role in WWE after this match #ExtremeRules”

This is amazing, I’m hoping Daniel Cormier will have a role in WWE after this match #ExtremeRules https://t.co/K1UHoUgDVW — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) October 2, 2022

WWE has released the 25 best Instagram photos posted by WWE superstars in the past week. The list includes Liv Morgan, Pat McAfee, Rhea Riley, Sami Zayn, Shelton Benjamin, Xia Li, Dolph Ziggler, and more.