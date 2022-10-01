MMA and pro-wrestling legend Ken Shamrock took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the upcoming Fight Pit matchup between Seth Rollins and Riddle, which is set to take place at next Saturday’s Extreme Rules premium live event from Philadelphia.

Shamrock, who made a career at fighting inside of a cage, says he would be willing to referee the bout, but only if they change the match title to the Lion’s Den, the same name as Shamrock’s MMA training team and one he used against Owen Hart at SummerSlam 1998. His full tweet reads:

Seen posts about people wanting me to guest ref the Rollins vs Riddle Fight Pit… If so we’d have to call it the Lions Den. Someone would have to let @WWE or @TripleH know.

As of this writing WWE has yet to respond. Check out Shamrock’s tweet below.