MMA legend and IMPACT Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recently appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, where Shamrock discussed a wide range of topics, including whether he would have any interest in returning to WWE, even if that return is in a manager role as he admits his prime in-ring wrestling career is far behind him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he thinks he could make an in-ring return for WWE:

I think at this point in my career, we’re past those.

If he would be interested in returning to WWE as a manager or another role:

You know, like I said, not that I would say no. Obviously, I’d have to look and make sure it was the right thing. It’d have to make sense, right? So yeah, of course, if that was to come around, it made sense, yeah. But right now, man, I’ve got so much going on that we have planned. There’s gonna be a lot of stuff happening.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)