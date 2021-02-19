Former WWE star Ken Shamrock made an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic.

During it, he talked about his run with WWE during the Attitude Era. He left the company and went back to fighting as an MMA competitor. Shamrock admitted that he was thinking of ways to get out of his contract.

“The only angle I ever really got into and finished was The Rock. But they didn’t — I don’t think they finished the angle out because my understanding was that The Rock was gonna end up dropping the title, I would get the I.C. Title because we had our match, then he would move up and then he would get the WWF Title, the Heavyweight Title and then I would move up and then there would be me, The Rock, Stone Cold, Shawn Michaels, it’d be a bunch of guys in there that would be literally fighting each other over this title. Unfortunately, I still to this day don’t know what happened but that’s when I really came to the decision that I needed to move on because I was getting beat constantly, for a while there and I thought, ‘Mhm, you know, I spent a lot of time building my name up in the world of fighting and if this keeps up with the way they’re going with me, I’m not gonna have that name anymore’ and so, I guess I was desperately trying to figure out ways to get out of my contract because I felt like my name that I had built up in sweat, blood and tears was being diminished that last couple months that I was there.”