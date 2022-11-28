In the second half of 1997, Ken Shamrock was a member of The Hart Foundation in WWE. At SummerSlam 1997, Shamrock and The British Bulldog squared off with Bulldog’s European Championship on the line. The Bulldog threatened to eat a can of dog food if he lost to Ken Shamrock at SummerSlam, igniting the two men’s enmity.

During an appearance on the Ten Count, Shamrock discussed how he was the one who ended up dining on dog food:

“Yeah, yeah [it was real], I gained weight [laughs]. It was good too, it was chunky beef.”

