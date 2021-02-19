Former WWE star Ken Shamrock made an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic.

During it, he talked about how he had talks with Impact Wrestling about doing a Lion’s Den match. This was a gimmick bout that he worked while with WWE. The company later brought it back as the Fight Pit in NXT.

“Oh absolutely [there could be a Lion’s Den match in IMPACT Wrestling]. Yeah for sure, and I know there was some talks about doing something like that but it never came to fruition so, but maybe later.”

H/T to Post Wrestling