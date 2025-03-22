– There has been talk behind-the-scenes in WWE regarding the possibility of Ken Shamrock joining the class of inductees for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV. Thus far, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, The Natural Disasters and Kamala are expected as the 2025 class of inductees. Whether or not Shamrock joins the mix is still up in the air.

– John Cena shared an interesting photo of the old spinner WWE Championship on his official Instagram page.

– WWE will be streaming the complete legendary WrestleMania III show featuring Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant, Ricky Steamboat vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and more on their WWE Vault YouTube channel on Sunday evening.

– Also new on the WWE Vault YouTube channel is the complete WCW Live in England “Unseen Full Event” from March 13, 1993, featuring Sting vs. Paul Orndorff, Cactus Jack vs. Vader and more.

– Finally, the Triple H vs. Eddie Guerrero full match for the WWE Championship from WWE Raw on March 22, 2004 has been added to the WWE Vault YouTube channel.

