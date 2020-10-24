IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock was a recent guest on the Angle podcast to hype this evening’s Bound For Glory pay per view and talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights are below.

On Kurt Angle and Jake Hager using his signature ankle-lock submission hold:

All of those guys have great minds. They know how to set that up and put it on at the right time to make the crowd pop. It’s not easy to do. It’s a shoot move, so it’s not something that’s easy to do. If these guys want to do it and learn it they have to just do it and do it live. Hats off to them. People always ask if I’m upset that they’re using my move. How do you get upset about that? Somebody always does it first. All that is, is basically a compliment saying, like being in the hall of fame, will be remembered forever.

How he won’t let the thought of retirement slow him down:

That’s where – I think that’s the first drop-off. It’s when you start thinking about it, because that’s what happened with Daniel Cormier. There’s no doubt in mind that if DC goes into that fight with no retirement in his mind – and I know he’ll disagree and I know a lot of fans will too, but he doesn’t lose that fight. I don’t think he loses that fight, but I just believe that there’s something that goes off in your head when you see the finish line. It’s not the same thing as if you’re in the race and you sprint for it. It’s different because I think you ease up because you’re not looking to finish for a trophy, you’re not looking to cross that for a trophy or for the next step.

Says he wants a match with Goldberg and believes it could still happen:

In wrestling that’s a real easy one for me. It’s Goldberg. I felt that his character meshed well with who I am and he worked pretty stiff. Unfortunately he was in the other in the other company, but I have confidence that one day we can get that one done. I think his style with mine would be a really good match.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)