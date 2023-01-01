In an interview with Fightful, former UFC star Ken Shamrock spoke about why no one on the roster at the time tried to shoot fight him in WWE. Here are the highlights:

If he ever felt he was being tested:

“No, I think they were more interested in the things I knew. I mean, obviously I got to roll with (Steve) Blackman, I got to roll with some other guys, and anybody who ever rolled with me or ever was with me would tell you that I was legit. There’s no question in pro wrestling, that there was nobody there that could hold a candle to me when it came to shoot fighting. Anyone that says anything different, that’s that pro wrestling character coming out of them. Because I don’t think there’s any doubt in anybody’s mind. Obviously, with me being a world champion in Japan and being a world champion in the United States, I was the world’s most dangerous man, and nobody could beat me, and going into pro wrestling. I don’t think somebody that has a career in pro wrestling would have a chance of actually beating me at my game.”

If anyone ever tried to shoot fight him: