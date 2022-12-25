Ken Shamrock has fond memories of training with the legendary Hart family.

The World’s Most Dangerous Man recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his prestigious MMA and pro-wrestling career, which included a story about working alongside Bret Hart ahead of his WWE debut, and how important the Hitman’s insight was for his WWE character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he was able to train with Bret and Stu Hart:

I had the privilege of being able to go to Calgary and work with Bret Hart, and with some other guys, and even Stu. I didn’t know the significance of that until later, but when I was there, it felt like I was at home. I could relate to these guys, they were all hard workers, they all had goals, and they set goals and they would accomplish them by hard work. I felt at home there, and I learned a lot in a short amount of time that I was there.

Says training with Bret helped him understand the character he would portray in WWE:

I think by being there, it helped me truly understand the character I needed to be going into pro wrestling. I wasn’t a pro wrestler, I was an MMA fighter, I was a mixed martial artist, and I need to make sure that I stayed true to that character. I was going into pro wrestling, and Bret helped me do that by making sure everything I did was along the same lines as who I was as a submission specialist.

