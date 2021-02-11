The following press release was issued announcing that IMPACT Hall of Famer and pro-wrestling/MMA legend Ken Shamrock is now taking bookings for events and signings (including virtual) through Bill Behrens, who works as a producer on the NWA Powerrr series. Details are below.

Ken Shamrock (WWE/TNA/Impact/MMA) is now available for wrestling events, in person signings, and virtual signings through Bill Behrens, who is a producer for NWA Powerrr.

He is a former NWA/TNA Heavyweight Champion, WWE Intercontinental, King Of The Ring and Tag Team Champion, and UFC Superfight Champion. He was inducted into the UFC’s Hall Of Fame (2003 Inaugural) and Impact Hall Of Fame (2020)

“The World’s Most Dangerous Man” is based in Reno, NV.