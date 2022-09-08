The legendary Ken Shamrock recently joined the Universal Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how the World’s Most Dangerous Man feels about potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, an honor that he has yet to receive. The iconic MMA competitor does believe he belongs in the prestigious WWE halls, but admits he won’t lose sleep if it never happens. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he cares about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Of course, I care. I think anybody that does anything at the highest level wants to be recognized for their greatness. It’s out of my control. Obviously, I think I did enough for me to be recognized, especially if you have seen some of the guys that went in there. If you really look at it, I was there for two, two and a half years, and let’s not talk about the length of when I was there, let’s just talk about, did I leave it better than before I left?

On what it takes to make it into a hall of fame:

“Did I do things that were everlasting? Being in the Hall of Fame, you have to be above everything else, the things that you did leave an impression on the organization forever. Those are things that you look at for Hall of Fame material. Not just winning championships and doing certain things, but did you build the company, did you help make that company become something different for the future?”

How he was an innovator of submission offense in wrestling:

“If you look at the stamps that are all over wrestling, it’s Ken Shamrock. Submission holds, I brought those in. I mixed them in with pro wrestling and now everybody is doing it. If you’re looking at it and you want to figure out whether or not I do or don’t belong, those are the things you look at. I look at and say absolutely, I belong in there. Again, it’s out of my control. Those are things I can’t control. I was already inducted into other hall of fames for things that I have done, I’m very proud of that, but if I don’t get into WWE (Hall of Fame), it’s not something I’m going to lose sleep over. I see it as something important, but those are decisions that I cannot control, and therefore I have to move on and do other things to make sure my legacy and life and family are left in a better place.”

