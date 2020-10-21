IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that superstar Ken Shamrock’s Hall of Fame ceremony will take place during the live Countdown to Glory pre-show ahead of Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view. The World’s Most Dangerous Man is set to battle former world champion Eddie Edwards at the event, where he’ll be accompanied by Sami Callihan.

The promotion writes, “BREAKING: @ShamrockKen’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place THIS SATURDAY during the LIVE Countdown to Glory pre-show at 7pm ET on @AXSTV and IMPACT’s digital channels. #BFG2020.”

Check out the full details below.