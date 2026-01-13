Kendal Grey’s rapid rise in WWE has come with a steep learning curve, and the reigning WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion isn’t shy about leaning on experienced voices to help refine her game. While she continues to gain reps on television and at the Performance Center, Grey has found herself gravitating toward one particular backstage mind when she needs guidance, especially when it comes to character development and promo work.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open After Dark, Grey credited Shawn Spears as her primary sounding board behind the scenes, praising his unique approach to wrestling psychology and presentation. “I think the way he thinks about this and his psychology behind it makes you think outside of the box,” Grey explained, adding that Spears has been instrumental in helping her understand who Kendal Grey is supposed to be once the bell rings. From promos to in-ring mannerisms, she noted that Spears’ advice has helped her become more intentional with how she carries herself, calling him her go-to producer as she continues to grow within WWE.