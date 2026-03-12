WWE EVOLVE was an eventful show this week.

In addition to the March 11 episode of the weekly WWE EVOLVE on Tubi show featuring the return of Timothy Thatcher as new WWE EVOLVE General Manager, but a world title was also vacated in the main event.

After defeating Tyra Mae Steele in the main event to retain the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship, Kendal Grey officially vacated the title.

“One last match on Evolve tonight,” Grey wrote via X on Wednesday evening.

“And you best believe I’m walking out the same way I have in every match since October… as champion.”

And she did.

Even if she vacated the title as soon as she left the match.

