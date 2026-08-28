Kendal Grey is not heading into WWE NXT Heatwave at 100%.

The NXT Women’s Champion suffered an ear injury during her Underground Match against Lola Vice several weeks ago. Grey collided with the ring steps during the bout and was seen bleeding from her ear, although she managed to finish the match.

Ahead of her title defense against Kelani Jordan at NXT Heatwave, Grey appeared on Busted Open on WWE Radio and revealed that she is still experiencing ringing in her ear and issues with her balance.

“I definitely wouldn’t say it’s 100%, for sure,” Grey said. “I mean, I still have ringing of the ear. I still feel like I’m not 100% balanced, but we’ve been doing a lot of rehab for it. We’ve been doing a lot of stuff to try to get everything back to normal, but it is a slower process.”

Despite the lingering effects of the injury, Grey made it clear that her primary concern right now is retaining the NXT Women’s Championship.

“But I think, in my mindset, like I said, I’m crazy. My No. 1 priority isn’t fully recovering, it’s defending this championship. So I’m gonna do whatever it takes, whether I’m not 100%, whether I’m 100%, going into Sunday, going into Heatwave. I’m gonna defend this no matter what.”

Grey also acknowledged that Jordan could attempt to exploit the injury during their championship match.

“I definitely try to [block it out],” she continued. “I feel like there’s been times, even in amateur wrestling, I go in being injured and I know that that might be a target that people try to attack. And I know that Kelani likes to play dirty, and I know she probably will be coming for my ear, and I’m gonna have to do everything in my power to avoid that.”

Grey added that once the bell rings, her focus will be entirely on walking out of Heatwave with the title.

“But at the end of the day, when I’m in that ring, it’s a fight. I’m not worrying about my ear. I’m not worrying about not being 100%. I’m worrying about doing what I gotta do, and that’s retaining the NXT Women’s Championship.”

Grey is scheduled to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Kelani Jordan at WWE NXT Heatwave on Sunday, August 30, from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results coverage.