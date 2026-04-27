Kendal Grey recently appeared as a guest on The Mark Hoke Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE NXT Superstar spoke about the locker room reaction to the Sol Ruca accident, working with Wren Sinclair, as well as who she could see herself against in the main event of WrestleMania.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On shocked locker room reaction to Sol Ruca accident on NXT Revenge Week 2: “Back there, we were all watching, like, speechless. We were just mouth wide open speechless. We didn’t know how to react in that moment, she comes back, she has a towel on her head, and she’s like, ‘heck yeah!’ She’s smiling. She’s awesome… but definitely a scary moment for all of us. Just concern for her. Obviously, that could be really, really bad. It was bad, but it could always be worse. So knowing that she came back with a positive mind and smiling and stuff was a good reassuring moment, because all of us definitely were scared.”

On Wren Sinclair: “I mean, Wren is awesome, and she’s been doing this way longer than I have. So it’s really cool to have her and be able to go to her for questions, and I just think our personalities and our dynamic is so fun. You know, she’s really helped me get out of my shell and really show my goofy side. So I love being with her and I think she’s amazing at what she does. So it’s really cool to be teamed up with her.”

On who she could see herself against in the main event of a future WrestleMania: “There’s so many. There’s literally so many people I could say. I feel like it changes all the time. Not changes all the time, but there’s just more people added to the list. If I had to name a few, can I name a few? A few would be Rhea Ripley for sure. I think Sol Ruca and I could… I would love to have a singles match with her. We’ve had some tag matches against each other, but I would love to get in the ring with her, and I think we could do some really, really cool stuff, and then probably Roxanne Perez. She is awesome. She’s, you know, she’s awesome, and we’re both around the same age, so it’s-, I just think it’s, I don’t know, she’s awesome. She’s great at what she does, so I think we could definitely put on a good match.”