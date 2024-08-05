A new matchup has been confirmed for the August 6th NXT Great American Bash special.

Wren Sinclair will battle Kendal Grey in singles-action at the event, which takes place at the WWE Performance Center and will air on SyFy due to USA Network’s coverage of the Paris Olympics. The news was broken by the NXT X (Twitter) account.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR GREAT AMERICAN BASH:

-Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-SuperSonic Duo vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship

-Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey

-Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

-Wren Sinclair vs. Kendal Grey