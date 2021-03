On last night’s edition of Ring of Honor TV La Faccion Ingobernable (Dragon Lee and Kenny King) defeated The Foundation (Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham) to become the new ROH tag team champions. The contest was held under “Pure Rules,” the same guidelines that Gresham fights under when he defends the Pure title.

This ends The Foundation’s year-long reign as champions. The match, which played in syndicated areas are the United States, will also air tomorrow on FITE TV.