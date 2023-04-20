Kenny King is loving the new direction of Ring of Honor.

The former two-time ROH Television Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions, where he admitted that he hopes to get a chance to compete for the brand again now that it is run by AEW President, Tony Khan. King also says he wants another clash with current ROH world champion, Claudio Castagnoli.

I like what I see over there. I would kill for another chance to wrestle Claudio Castagnoli. He’s always been one of my favorites. I like what they have going on over there, and if there’s an opportunity at some point to go over there, I definitely wouldn’t be opposed to that, or any other wrestling opportunity for the next couple of years while you still have me.

ROH’s next episode of television airs tonight on Honor Club. The full lineup can be found here.

