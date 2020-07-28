Kenny King On Where He Believes The R-Truth Character Falls Short

During his appearance on WINCLY, Kenny King spoke on the topic of racial injustice and cited how he perceives black superstars are treated by the WWE. In doing so, he described how R-Truth isn’t allowed to be the multi-layered character that someone like Triple H has been allowed to become. Here’s what he had to say:

As part of the roundtable – and I say this in the roundtable and I’ll say it again – it’s a conversation I had with Vince Russo about black talent. He asked me why I felt there’s been a lack of top-tier black talent and I said, ‘The finger goes directly at you Vince. It’s people like yourself who write the shows and you only write black talent from your perspective which is as gangsters or hustlers or pimps or these caricatures.’ When you look at Triple H or Randy Orton, these are three-dimensional fully fleshed out characters. Triple H can be the Cerebral Assassin or The Game. He can be all of these different things which allows you to say that Triple H can be this main event talent because look at how many layers he has.

When you look at R-Truth who raps and if you know Ron Killings like I know Ron Killings, he has multiple layers. There are multiple more interesting things about Ron Killings than R-Truth the rapper. But we don’t get to see that or connect with Ron on that level that we need to connect with a world champion. We have to connect emotionally and I have to want to care for your well-being if I want to see you as a world champion or vice versa. But if you’re not fully fleshed out and my character hasn’t been allowed to show you all the things about myself that allow you to care about me or hate me, then that’s why these things fall flat.